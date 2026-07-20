READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN to Open Nationwide in Theaters

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READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN is set to open in theaters nationwide on July 17, bringing the adaptation of Azar Nafisi's acclaimed memoir to a wide theatrical release.

SYNOPSIS

In revolutionary Iran, as fundamentalists tighten their grip on society, a professor secretly gathers seven of her most dedicated female students to read and discuss forbidden classics of Western literature, including Lolita and Pride and Prejudice. Based on the bestselling memoir by Azar Nafisi. Starring Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson), Zar Amir (Holy Spider), and Mina Kavani (No Bears).

Italy, Israel | 2026 | 107 Minutes | Persian, English

READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN SCREENINGS

July

7/10 New York, NY - Angelika Film Center

7/10 New York, NY - New Plaza Cinema

7/17 Los Angeles, CA - Laemmle Royal

7/20 & 7/22 New York, NY - Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

7/22 Nantucket, MA - Dreamland 2

7/24 Albany, NY - Scene One Spectrum 8

7/24 Atlanta, GA - Tara Atlanta 4

7/24 Baltimore, MD - Senator Theatre 4

7/24 Boise, ID - The Flicks 4

7/24 Methuen, MA - AMC Methuen 20

7/24 Boston, MA - Boston Common 19

7/24 Danvers, MA - Liberty Tree Mall 20

7/24 Somerville, MA - Somerville

7/24 Charlotte, NC - The Independent Picture House

7/24 Charlottesville, VA - Violet Crown Charlottesville

7/24 South Barrington, IL - South Barrington 24

7/24 Akron, OH - Nightlight Cinema

1/24 Columbus, OH - Gateway Film Center 8

7/24 Grapevine, TX - Grapevine Mills 24

7/24 Mesquite, TX - Mesquite 30 Theatres

7/24 Frisco, TX - Stonebriar 24

7/24 Dallas, TX - Angelika Film Center and Cafe

1/24 Highlands Ranch, CO - Highlands Ranch 24

7/24 Westminster, CO - Westminster Promenade 24

7/24 Fort Collins, CO - The Lyric

7/24 Sterling Heights, MI - Forum 30 Sterling Hts

7/24 Livonia, MI - Livonia 19

7/24 Gainesville, FL - Royal Park Stadium 16

7/24 Helena, MT - The Myrna Loy

7/24 Sugar Land, TX - First Colony 24 Theatres

7/24 Houston, TX - Gulf Pointe 30 Theatres

7/24 Katy, TX - Katy Mills 20 Theatres

7/24 Houston, TX - Willowbrook 24 Theatres

7/24 Carmel, IN - Village Park Cinema Stadium 17

7/24 Jacksonville, FL - Regency 24 Jacksonville

7/24 Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

7/24 Lincoln, NE - Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

7/24 Orange, CA - Block 30 @ Orange

7/24 Ontario, CA - Ontario Mills 30

7/24 Encino, CA - Town Center 5

7/24 Fitchburg, WI - AMC Fitchburg 18 and IMAX

7/24 Memphis, TN - Studio on the Square 5

7/24 Aventura, FL - Aventura Mall 24 Theatres

7/24 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach 18

7/24 South Miami, FL - Sunset Place 24 Theatres

7/24 Wauwatosa, WI - Mayfair Mall 18

7/24 Milwaukee, WI - Downer Theatre

7/24 Eden Prairie, MN - AMC Eden Prairie 18

7/24 Edina, MN - AMC Southdale 16

7/24 Minneapolis, MN - MSP Film at the Main

7/24 Franklin, TN - Thoroughbred 20

7/24 Nashville, TN - Hollywood 27 Nashville

7/24 New Orleans, LA - Prytania Theatres at Canal Place

7/24 New York, NY - Empire 25 Theaters

7/24 Virginia Beach, VA - Lynnhaven 18

7/24 Voorhees, NJ - AMC Voorhees 16

7/24 Cherry Hill, NJ - Cherry Hill 24

7/24 Bensalem, PA - Neshaminy 24

7/24 Wilmington, DE - The Screening Room at 1313

7/24 Scottsdale, AZ - Shea 14 Theatre

7/24 West Homestead, PA - Waterfront 22

7/24 Portland, OR - Living Room 6

7/24 Salem, OR - Salem Cinema

7/24 Fayetteville, NC - Cameo Art House

7/24 Sacramento, CA - Tower Theatre

7/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Broadway Centre Cinemas

7/24 San Diego, CA - Angelika Film Center Carmel

7/24 Orinda, CA - Orinda Theater

7/24 Santa Barbara, CA - SBIFF Film Center

7/24 Lynnwood, WA - Alderwood 16

7/24 Springfield, MO - Moxie Cinema 2

7/24 Ithaca, NY - Cinemapolis 5

7/24 Bradenton, FL - AMC Bradenton 20

7/24 Tampa, FL - Highwoods 20

7/24 Tampa, FL - Veterans Expressway 24

7/24 Tulsa, OK - Circle Cinema

7/24 Alexandria, VA - AMC Hoffman Center 22

7/24 Gaithersburg, MD - Rio Cinemas 18

7/24 Fairfax, VA - Angelika Film Center Mosaic

7/24 Fairfax, VA - Cinema Arts Theatre Fairfax

7/24 Washington, DC - Avalon 2

7/28 Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall Portsmouth

7/30 Rockland, ME - Strand Theatre

7/31 Fort Wayne, IN - Fort Wayne Cinema Center

7/31 Winston-Salem, NC - a/perture Cinema

7/31 Hollywood, FL - Cinema Paradiso Hollywood

7/31 Pleasantville, NY - Jacob Burns Film Center

7/31 Sedona, AZ - Mary D. Fisher Theatre

7/31 Sarasota, FL - Burns Court

August

8/2 Albuquerque, NM - Guild Cinema

8/2 Fort Worth, TX - Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

8/2 Louisville, KY - Speed Art Museum

8/7 Wilmington, NC - Thalian Hall

8/7 Charleston, WV - Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema

8/14 Hunter, NY - The Mountain

8/14 Concord, NH - Red River 3

8/14 Bedford, NY - Bedford Playhouse

8/14 Millerton, NY - Moviehouse

8/14 Pelham, NY - Pelham Picture House

8/14 Gettysburg, PA - Majestic 3

West Hampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Cen

8/21 Great Barrington, MA - Triplex Cinema

8/21 & 8/26 Key Largo, FL - Ocean Reef Theatre

8/27 & 8/30 Fort Lee, NJ - Barrymore Film Center

September

9/2 Bethlehem, NH - Colonial

9/15 & 9/20 Juneau, AK - Gold Town Nickelodeon

October

10/23 & 10/25 Flint, MI - Flint Institute of Arts

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