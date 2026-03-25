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Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42.

The event takes place on March 25th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42, with both in-person and livestream tickets still available.

By: Mar. 25, 2026

All new rehearsal photos have been released from “And That’s What You Missed on Glee,” a one-night-only cabaret fundraiser supporting the Off-Broadway future of the award-winning comedy Archive of My Own. Check out the photos below!

The event takes place on March 25th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42, with both in-person and livestream tickets still available.

The evening will feature high-energy renditions of beloved numbers as performed on Glee — including Smooth Criminal, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, Run Joey Run, Poker Face, Rose’s Turn, and Say a Little Prayer, among many more — culminating in a live performance excerpt from Archive of My Own, which recently won Best Production and Best Director at the 2025 New York Theatre Festival.

Featuring: Julianna Belles, Chelsea Castro, Ethan Chan, Callee Egan, Katie Geniuch, Victoria Gonzalez, Helena Jost, Nicole Lado, Juan Ortiz, Annabel McConnachie, Gabriel McDerment, Anthony Paredes, Tyler Price-Robinson, Brinly Schreijer, Isabel Vann, Austin Vetter & the cast of Archive of My Own (Isabel Criado, Kevin Smith, Dir. Zoé Zifer).

Photo Credit: Callee Egan (@calwithcamera), Chelsea Castro @chelsea.a.castro, Anthony Paredes (@anthonysparedes)

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Nicole Lado, Annabel McConnachie, Chelsea Castro, Juan Ortiz, Isabel Vann

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Katie Geniuch

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Anthony Paredes

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Tyler Price-Robinson

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Isabel Vann

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Juan Ortiz

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Chelsea Castro, Gabriel McDerment

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Isabel Vann, Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Callee Egan, Julianna Belles, Helena Jost

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Victoria Gonzalez, Brinly Schreijer

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Austin Vetter

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado, Isabel Vann

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
Katie Geniuch, Ethan Chan, Austin Vetter, Gabriel McDerment

Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42. Image
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