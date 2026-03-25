Photos: Inside Dress Rehearsal For AND THAT'S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE at The Green Room 42.

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from “And That’s What You Missed on Glee,” a one-night-only cabaret fundraiser supporting the Off-Broadway future of the award-winning comedy Archive of My Own. Check out the photos below!

The event takes place on March 25th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42, with both in-person and livestream tickets still available.

The evening will feature high-energy renditions of beloved numbers as performed on Glee — including Smooth Criminal, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, Run Joey Run, Poker Face, Rose’s Turn, and Say a Little Prayer, among many more — culminating in a live performance excerpt from Archive of My Own, which recently won Best Production and Best Director at the 2025 New York Theatre Festival.

Featuring: Julianna Belles, Chelsea Castro, Ethan Chan, Callee Egan, Katie Geniuch, Victoria Gonzalez, Helena Jost, Nicole Lado, Juan Ortiz, Annabel McConnachie, Gabriel McDerment, Anthony Paredes, Tyler Price-Robinson, Brinly Schreijer, Isabel Vann, Austin Vetter & the cast of Archive of My Own (Isabel Criado, Kevin Smith, Dir. Zoé Zifer).

Photo Credit: Callee Egan (@calwithcamera), Chelsea Castro @chelsea.a.castro, Anthony Paredes (@anthonysparedes)



Nicole Lado, Annabel McConnachie, Chelsea Castro, Juan Ortiz, Isabel Vann

Katie Geniuch

Anthony Paredes

Tyler Price-Robinson

Isabel Vann

Juan Ortiz

Chelsea Castro, Gabriel McDerment

Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Isabel Vann, Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado

Callee Egan, Julianna Belles, Helena Jost

Victoria Gonzalez, Brinly Schreijer

Austin Vetter

Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado, Isabel Vann

Katie Geniuch, Ethan Chan, Austin Vetter, Gabriel McDerment

All Cast