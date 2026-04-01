Photos: AND THAT’S WHAT YOU MISSED ON GLEE At The Green Room 42 — Watch The Show For $5

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Last Wednesday, March 25th, “And That’s What You Missed on Glee,” a one-night-only cabaret fundraiser for the award-winning comedy Archive of My Own, was presented at The Green Room 42. See photos here!

Audiences were treated to high-energy renditions of beloved numbers as performed on Glee - including Smooth Criminal, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, Run Joey Run, Poker Face, Rose’s Turn, and Say a Little Prayer, among many more. The evening culminated in a live excerpt from Archive of My Own, which recently won Best Production and Best Director at the 2025 New York Theatre Festival, offering audiences a glimpse into the show’s heart, humor, and Off-Broadway future.

The evening featured Julianna Belles, Chelsea Castro, Ethan Chan, Callee Egan, Katie Geniuch, Victoria Gonzalez, Helena Jost, Nicole Lado, Juan Ortiz, Annabel McConnachie, Gabriel McDerment, Anthony Paredes, Tyler Price-Robinson, Brinly Schreijer, Isabel Vann, Austin Vetter & the cast of Archive of My Own (Isabel Criado, Kevin Smith, Zoé Zifer).

For those who missed the sold-out celebration — or anyone eager to relive the chaos — tickets are on sale now for just $5 to watch the full performance online. This is in a continued efforts to raise funds for Archive of My Own's Off-Broadway Run.

The newly released video captures the full cabaret experience, edited together with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and footage, including a special slideshow presented during a performance of “Last Friday Night”, featuring the cast’s wildest Friday nights out — a fitting tribute to the spirit of the evening and the community that made it possible.

The video will be available beginning Wednesday, April 8th, and will remain accessible to stream for one full week only, giving audiences a limited window to experience the laughter, the vocals, the choreography, and the beautifully unhinged energy that made the night unforgettable. Tickets are on sale now — streaming begins April 8.



Callee Egan, Helena Jost, Annabel McConnachie

Katie Geniuch

Gabriel McDerment, Chelsea Castro

Anthony Paredes

Julianna Belles, Callee Egan, Helena Jost

Brinly Schriejer, Victoria Gonzalez

Austin Vetter

Callee Egan, Helena Jost

Juan Ortiz

Ethan Chan, Katie Geniuch

Isabel Vann

Annabel McConnachie, Chelsea Castro

Tyler Price-Robinson

Nicole Lado, Annabel McConnachie, Katie Geniuch, Juan Ortiz, Isabel Vann

Annabel McConnachie, Callee Egan

Tyler Price-Robinson, Helena Jost

Annabel McConnachie, Katie Geniuch, Nicole Lado, Helena Jost

Isabel Vann, Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado

Annabel McConnachie, Kevin Smith

Isabel Vann, Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado

All Cast