PIZAZZ By Christopher Hall To Be Presented At Asylum NYC

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Westbeth Entertainment has announced that UK comedian Christopher Hall will make his New York City debut with his solo show Pizazz, running June 5–13 at Asylum NYC.

The engagement marks Hall’s first New York run following performances of the show in Australia and Paris, with additional tour dates planned across the UK, Ireland, and Europe later this year.

Pizazz is described as a theatrical stand-up performance that reflects on Hall’s transition from his younger, nightlife-centered years into his 30s. The show incorporates elements of storytelling, dance, and character work.

Hall first gained recognition through viral online content, including his series Background Singers, which led to collaborations with artists such as Sugababes, Natasha Bedingfield, and The Jonas Brothers. His social media work, along with characters including “Your Cat” and “The Millennial,” has amassed millions of views.

“I can't wait to get back out on the road, to cities I've been to before and visit places and audiences for the first time,” Hall said. “It's going to be my best show yet, and I promise you you're going to have a ball.”

Hall has previously performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, appeared on ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show, and toured earlier productions including Girl For All Seasons and Self Helpless.

Westbeth Entertainment, which is presenting the production, has produced and developed live performances for more than four decades, working with artists including Billy Connolly, Eddie Izzard, John Leguizamo, Trevor Noah, and Hannah Gadsby.

Ticket Information

Pizazz will run June 5–13 at Asylum NYC, located at 123 East 24th Street. Tickets are now on sale.