One Night Only Magic Show To Feature NYC Performers At Littlefield

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A live magic showcase titled ONE NIGHT ONLY will be presented at Littlefield in Brooklyn on April 10 at 8 p.m. The event will feature performances by Jason Suran and Shoji, hosted by Patrick Terry, at the Gowanus venue.

Suran, known for his work in mentalism, has performed for audiences including Ben Stiller, Anderson Cooper, and Nick Jonas, and currently serves as artist-in-residence at SoHo House.

The program will also include a performance by Shoji, a 14-year-old magician whose work has been featured on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and who regularly performs at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

The one-night event will present a mix of magic and mentalism, highlighting both established and emerging performers. Organizers note that the showcase is not scheduled to return following this performance.

Littlefield, located at 635 Sackett Street in Brooklyn, has operated since 2009 as an independent venue presenting comedy, music, theater, and other live performances.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street in Brooklyn, on April 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available through the venue.