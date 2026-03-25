Nic & Desi Return To Feinstein’s At The Nikko With BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD

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Award-winning duo Nic & Desi will return to Feinstein’s at the Nikko with their show BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD, following a previous engagement at the San Francisco venue.

The performance features Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, whose stage credits include Wicked, West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, and Jersey Boys. The pair present a program that draws from the Great American Songbook, Broadway musicals, and film scores.

Broadway to Hollywood incorporates vocals, dance, and theatrical elements, including tap sequences and selections inspired by classic Hollywood and contemporary musical theatre. The performance reflects the duo’s interest in both traditional and modern styles of entertainment.

Dromard and Davar are winners of Best Duo Show at the BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Awards and have received a MAC Award nomination. They have performed at venues across the United States and internationally.