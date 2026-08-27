New York Burlesque Festival to Return for 24th Year in NYC

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The New York Burlesque Festival will return this October, bringing three nights of glitter, glamour and international performers to venues across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Presented by Thirsty Girl Productions, the festival will feature more than 50 performances spanning burlesque, drag, circus and music, along with burlesque bazaars, parties and special events. First launched in 2003, the annual event has grown into one of the world's largest celebrations of burlesque.

This year's festivities will run October 2-4, culminating with the annual Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show at Le Poisson Rouge.

See the festival schedule below.

Premiere Party

Friday, October 2

The festival will kick off with Miss Frankie Eleanor and Jonny Porkpie's Pre-show Game Show, featuring burlesque trivia, dance-offs, ring toss and more.

The evening will continue with the Premiere Party, hosted by Storm Marrero and Maria Topcatt and featuring performers from around the world. A burlesque bazaar, pre-show go-go dancers and music from DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness will round out the opening-night festivities.

Saturday Spectacular

Saturday, October 3 at Sony Hall

The Saturday Spectacular will bring the festival to Sony Hall, located in the space formerly known as Billy Rose's Diamond Horseshoe, the historic nightclub that became known for its lavish entertainment during the 1930s and '40s.

Hosted by The Great Wilfredo, the evening will showcase international performers in a supper club setting inspired by classic showgirl and vaudeville entertainment.

Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show

Sunday, October 4 at Le Poisson Rouge

The festival will conclude with the Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show, hosted by Sir Richard Castle and Veronica Viper.

The tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony will honor members of the burlesque community in categories including The Hottest Freshman, recognizing a standout newcomer; The Twirling Dervish Award, celebrating tassel-twirling talent; and The Risque-y Business Award.

The closing-night celebration will also feature live performances, comedy and an exclusive red carpet walk as the New York Burlesque Festival cast and crew reunite for the final event of the weekend.

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