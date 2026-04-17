Natalie Joy Johnson Will Bring QUEEN OF MEAN: THE RISE AND FALL OF LEONA HELMSLEY to 54 Below

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54 Below will present Queen of Mean: The Rise and Fall of Leona Helmsley on Sunday, May 17 at 7pm. This new musical dives into the lavish, notorious, and darkly hilarious life of the woman once dubbed the “Queen of Mean.” From glittering penthouses to courtroom drama, the show traces Helmsley’s meteoric ascent through New York high society - and the unraveling that made her a tabloid legend. Featuring a sharp, witty score and a powerhouse performance at its center, Queen of Mean is a theatrical experience that explores ambition, excess, and the high cost of infamy.



The production stars Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) as Leona Helmsley, joined by Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace, Scandalous, Memphis), Ken Land (Promises, Promises, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Victor/Victoria), Eliana Nunley, Danny Rutigliano (I Need That, Beetlejuice, Holiday Inn), and Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland, Once national tour). Music direction is by Mitchell Brownell. The band features Dan Berkery (Operation Mincemeat) on drums and Leigh Stuart (Picnic at Hanging Rock) on cello. The musical features a book by Alex Lippard and David Lee, lyrics by David Lee, music by Ron Passaro, and concept and additional lyrics by Alex Lippard.

Queen of Mean: The Rise and Fall of Leona Helmsley plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 17 at 7pm. Cover charges range from $30.50 (including $5.50 in fees) to $63.50 (including $8.50 in fees), with premium seating available for $102 (including $12 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54 Below's website. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More About The Cast



Natalie Joy Johnson is a celebrated stage and cabaret performer. A fan favorite for her work in Kinky Boots and a regular headliner at 54 Below, she has built a reputation for bold, high-energy performances that blend humor and storytelling. On Broadway, she originated the role of Enid Hoopes in Legally Blonde and later appeared in the national tour as Paulette, and more recently starred in Lempicka as Suzy Solidor. Elizabeth Ward Land is an acclaimed Broadway and concert performer recognized for her vocals and versatility across musical theater and cabaret stages. Ken Land brings decades of Broadway experience and distinguished performances in classic and contemporary works. Danny Rutigliano is widely known for his standout roles on Broadway, combining comedic precision with scene-stealing charisma. Matt Wolpe has earned recognition on Broadway and on tour for his dynamic performances and strong vocal work. Eliana Nunley is an exciting emerging artist, bringing fresh energy and presence to the stage.