Karen Mason, John Beasley, Yellowjackets And Christian Wiggs Lead Birdland Jazz Club And Theater Lineup
Lineup will feature UNLIMITED MILES: MILES DAVIS AT 100, JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY, and BEN ALLISON, STEVE CARDENAS & TED NASH at Birdland.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming running March 30 through April 12, featuring a mix of jazz, cabaret, and special engagements across both venues. The lineup includes returning weekly series alongside guest artists and limited runs.
Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater: March 30 – April 12
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks
March 30–31 and April 6–7 – 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return for their weekly residency, performing early jazz and swing repertoire with period instrumentation.
Karen Mason’s Birdland Birthday Bash
March 30 – 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
Karen Mason returns for a one-night concert featuring songs from across her career, including Broadway and pop standards.
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party
March 30 & April 6 – 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
The weekly open mic variety show continues with host Jim Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch.
UNLIMITED MILES: Miles Davis at 100
March 31 – April 4 – Birdland Jazz Club
Featuring John Beasley, Sean Jones, Marcus Strickland, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Ben Williams, and Terreon Gully, this engagement celebrates the centennial of Miles Davis with music spanning his career.
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band
April 1 & April 8 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater
The long-running series highlights early jazz traditions with a rotating cast of musicians.
Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night
April 1 & April 8 – 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater
Weekly guitar showcase led by Frank Vignola, featuring guest artists including Eleanora Strino.
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band
April 2 & April 9 – 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater
A New Orleans-style ensemble performing traditional jazz repertoire.
The Birdland Big Band
April 3 & April 10 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
The resident big band performs a mix of jazz, Latin, and contemporary arrangements.
New Jazz Underground
April 3–5 – Birdland Theater
The trio presents contemporary jazz with original compositions and material from their upcoming release.
Jon-Erik Kellso Quartet
April 4 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
Trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso leads a set focused on early jazz styles.
Ehud Asherie Trio
April 5 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
Pianist Ehud Asherie performs with longtime collaborators in a trio setting.
The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra
April 5 & April 12 – Birdland Jazz Club
Directed by David DeJesus, the orchestra presents Latin jazz repertoire.
Karen Akers in COME WITH ME TO PARIS!
April 6 – 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
Karen Akers presents a program inspired by French chanson and American standards.
Yellowjackets
April 7–11 – Birdland Jazz Club
The jazz fusion group returns for a multi-night engagement.
Ben Allison, Steve Cardenas & Ted Nash “Triological” Release Celebration
April 10–12 – Birdland Theater
The trio celebrates the release of Triological with a weekend run.
Pasquale Grasso
April 11 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
Guitarist Pasquale Grasso performs with his trio.
Christian Wiggs: “Oscar Meets Tony: Songs from Broadway and Cinema”
April 12 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club
Vocalist Christian Wiggs presents a program of songs from film and theatre.
Performances take place at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater, located at 315 West 44th Street in New York City. Tickets and full schedule details are available through Birdland.
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