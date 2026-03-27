Karen Mason, John Beasley, Yellowjackets And Christian Wiggs Lead Birdland Jazz Club And Theater Lineup

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Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced programming running March 30 through April 12, featuring a mix of jazz, cabaret, and special engagements across both venues. The lineup includes returning weekly series alongside guest artists and limited runs.

Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater: March 30 – April 12

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

March 30–31 and April 6–7 – 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return for their weekly residency, performing early jazz and swing repertoire with period instrumentation.

Karen Mason’s Birdland Birthday Bash

March 30 – 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason returns for a one-night concert featuring songs from across her career, including Broadway and pop standards.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

March 30 & April 6 – 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The weekly open mic variety show continues with host Jim Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch.

UNLIMITED MILES: Miles Davis at 100

March 31 – April 4 – Birdland Jazz Club

Featuring John Beasley, Sean Jones, Marcus Strickland, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Ben Williams, and Terreon Gully, this engagement celebrates the centennial of Miles Davis with music spanning his career.

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

April 1 & April 8 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The long-running series highlights early jazz traditions with a rotating cast of musicians.

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night

April 1 & April 8 – 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Weekly guitar showcase led by Frank Vignola, featuring guest artists including Eleanora Strino.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

April 2 & April 9 – 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

A New Orleans-style ensemble performing traditional jazz repertoire.

The Birdland Big Band

April 3 & April 10 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The resident big band performs a mix of jazz, Latin, and contemporary arrangements.

New Jazz Underground

April 3–5 – Birdland Theater

The trio presents contemporary jazz with original compositions and material from their upcoming release.

Jon-Erik Kellso Quartet

April 4 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso leads a set focused on early jazz styles.

Ehud Asherie Trio

April 5 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Pianist Ehud Asherie performs with longtime collaborators in a trio setting.

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

April 5 & April 12 – Birdland Jazz Club

Directed by David DeJesus, the orchestra presents Latin jazz repertoire.

Karen Akers in COME WITH ME TO PARIS!

April 6 – 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers presents a program inspired by French chanson and American standards.

Yellowjackets

April 7–11 – Birdland Jazz Club

The jazz fusion group returns for a multi-night engagement.

Ben Allison, Steve Cardenas & Ted Nash “Triological” Release Celebration

April 10–12 – Birdland Theater

The trio celebrates the release of Triological with a weekend run.

Pasquale Grasso

April 11 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Guitarist Pasquale Grasso performs with his trio.

Christian Wiggs: “Oscar Meets Tony: Songs from Broadway and Cinema”

April 12 – 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Vocalist Christian Wiggs presents a program of songs from film and theatre.

Performances take place at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater, located at 315 West 44th Street in New York City. Tickets and full schedule details are available through Birdland.