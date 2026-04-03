Jonathan Dinklage and Kailee Graham Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

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Jonathan Dinklage and Kailee Graham will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th.

Previously announced cast members include Ashley Arcement (Grease, A Chorus Line, Anything Goes), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Lani Corson (Just Desserts: A Musical Bake Off), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), Q. Smith (Come From Away, Mary Poppins), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

The Green Room 42 will present Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you'll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

About Kailee Graham

Kailee Graham is a New York City based actor, producer, and mom. Originally from Pittsburgh, she trained at Pittsburgh CAPA and earned her BFA in Musical Theatre from Rider University. She has toured nationally with TheaterWorks USA, performed in Abduction (NYMF), and appeared as the “Star to Be” in Annie at Ogunquit Playhouse. Her concert credits include 54 Below, Prohibition, Bar Felice, and The Green Room 42, as well as Roots of Steel, a benefit concert for the Tree of Life Synagogue hosted by Billy Porter at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh. In the recording studio, she is featured on Songs for Neil, Vol. VI, performing “Time Stand Still/The Garden,” arranged by her husband, violinist Jonathan Dinklage. A proud member of Actors' Equity, Kailee is the creator and producer of Uptown Mamas: A Benefit for Moms in Need, a sold-out Mother's Day concert at The Green Room 42 supporting Safe Horizon's Uptown Domestic Violence Shelter and celebrating New York–based artist mothers. Most recently, she and Jonathan, along with Cindy Gutterman, produced Broadway Loves MSC, raising over $10,000 for PS 333 – The Manhattan School for Children. Kailee lives in Harlem with Jonathan and their two daughters. For A & M, always. Thank you to Megan for the opportunity to sing alongside these incredible moms—and with her favorite collaborator, scene partner, and occasional upstager, her husband, Jonathan Dinklage.

About Jonathan Dinklage

Jonathan Dinklage is the concertmaster of Hamilton on Broadway, he has been with Hamilton since the very beginning. His extensive Broadway credits include: Matilda, Legally Blonde, Shrek, Ghost, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Sweet Charity, and more. He has toured with legendary artists including Rush, Barbra Streisand, Mary J. Blige, and Jay-Z, and has performed live with Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Sting, Lady Gaga, and David Bowie. His playing is featured on over 100 records and in numerous film and television scores, including Lilo & Stitch (2025), The Muppet Show (2026), Beasts of the Southern Wild, Luca, and most recently, HBO Original A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Jonathan is married to Kailee Graham, and the couple share two incredible daughters. He is a proud girl dad. Thank you Megan for the opportunity to perform with my incredible wife, again.