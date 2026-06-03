Jenna Bainbridge, Sadie Dickerson, and More Will Sing Olivia Rodrigo At 54 Below

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54 Below will present 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo on June 22nd, 2026 at 9:30pm. Get ready for a celebration of one of pop music's most influential artists, sung by some of Broadway's stars from Wicked, The Lost Boys, Just in Time, and more!

It's time to spill your guts! Fresh off the release of her third album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,“ the music of Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo comes to 54 Below for one night only! From classics like “Driver's License” and “Good 4 U” to newer hits like “Love is Embarrassing” and “So American,” join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate the newest era from one of the music industry's most influential artists: Olivia Rodrigo.

The cast includes Jenna Bainbridge (Wicked), Runako Campbell (The Outsiders), Jose Contreras (Hadestown national tour), Sadie Dickerson (Just in Time), Jennifer Duka (The Lost Boys), Carissa Gaughran (The Lost Boys), Julia Grondin (Just in Time), Gianna Harris (& Juliet), Sydney Jones (Chess), Nicole Lamb (& Juliet), Michael Maliakel (The Great Gatsby), Carl Man (Wicked), Morgan Marcell (Ragtime), Dean Maupin (The Lost Boys), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Shea Renne (Hadestown), Christopher James Tamayo (Maybe Happy Ending), and Jayden K. White (MJ).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros with music direction by James Stryska.

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