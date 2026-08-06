I CAN SURVIVE 55 to Celebrate Gene Pritsker at Joe's Pub

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In a playful nod to Sammy Hagar's classic anthem 'I Can't Drive 55,' composer Gene Pritsker will celebrate the milestone with 'I Can Survive 55', a festive birthday concert featuring his ensemble Sound Liberation. The performance will take place on August 30.

For the occasion, Pritsker will premiere his new 30-minute composition, 'I Can Survive 55', a work that embodies the eclectic spirit and stylistic freedom that have characterized his music throughout the years.

Also on the program, composer friends of Gene will each contribute a one-minute work for string quartet, collectively forming the '55 Suite'—a musical celebration of the number 55. These miniature compositions explore the milestone's many symbolic, rhythmic, and creative possibilities, creating a unique birthday tribute inspired by the number itself. The contributing composers are Lynn Bechtold, Seth Boustead, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Audrey Morse, Ginka Mizuki, Machiko Ozawa, Lara St. John, Michiyo Suzuki, and Robert Voisey. The program will also feature a new song by composer and singer Milica Paranosic, likewise inspired by the number 55.

Blending jazz, classical, rock, and improvisation, the evening brings together Sound Liberation with a string quartet for a genre-defying musical experience. Featured performers include vocalists

D.Bankx and Zakiah Modeste; violinists Lynn Bechtold and Machiko Ozawa; violist Artie Dibble; cellist Sahara von Hattenberger; trumpeter Franz Hackl; bassist Moppa Elliott; drummer Damien Bassman; and Gene Pritsker on guitar, along with many special guests joining the celebration.

Expect an adventurous evening of unexpected collaborations, diverse musical influences, and plenty of birthday spirit as friends, colleagues, and fellow musicians come together to celebrate Gene Pritsker's 55th year in true Sound Liberation style. After all, if you can't drive 55, you can certainly survive it!

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