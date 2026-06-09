HONEY DAVENPORT: MADE LIKE YOU to Make New York Premiere at Lips NYC

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate Juneteenth with the New York premiere of Honey Davenport: Made Like You, a cabaret celebration of the "messy" side of human connection and the daily practice of hope.

From the high-glam, hyper-visible world of RuPaul's Drag Race to the empowering, historic stage of International Mr. Leather, legendary performer Honey Davenport presents Made Like You. This one-of-a-kind production traces an extraordinary evolution of identity, capturing the true meaning of endurance and the liberating power of living a completely authentic life. Through a fusion of storytelling, sharp wit, and show-stopping numbers, the show aims to transcend barriers, sparking a message of hope and global community unity. Directed by Heart With Many Rooms, Honey invites you to step into a world where boundaries are broken, crowns are redefined, and everyone is invited to celebrate the skin they're in.

Honey Davenport: Made Like You will be performed for one night only -- Friday, June 19, 2026 at 10pm at Lips. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. IMPORTANT: There is also a $25 food/drink minimum at this performance.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...