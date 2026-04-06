HITCITY: TEMPTATIONS EDITION Will Debut at Queens Theatre

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Queens Culture & Arts Network will present HITCITY: TEMPTATIONS EDITION on April 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Queens Theatre. The concert will serve as the debut of a new series focused on Motown artists and repertoire.

The production will feature a cast of Broadway performers performing music associated with The Temptations and The Supremes, with staging that incorporates choreography and vocal arrangements inspired by the original recordings. The cast will include Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, James Harkness, Marcus Paul James, Candice Woods, Nasia Thomas, and Taylor Symone Jackson.

The concert will be directed and choreographed by Edgar Godineaux, with musical arrangements and supervision by Kenny Seymour. The creative team will also include Mitchell Fenton (lighting design), Lisa Renkel (set and projection design), Niiamar Felder (costume design), and Kaeli Carr (associate director and choreographer).

The production is produced by Elliott Cornelious, Rashad Chambers, Pamela Ross, and Victoria Bondoc, and will feature a live band. Following its Queens debut, the concert is scheduled to tour with additional performances planned in Oklahoma City and Winston-Salem, with further dates to be announced.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $55 and are available through hitcityconcert.com. The performance will take place at Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Queens.