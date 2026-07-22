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GLEEMAILS I CAN'T SEND to Play the Laurie Beechman Theater

Rendezvous Theatre Collective brings a 2026-set GLEE reimagining featuring Sabrina Carpenter music to NYC.

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GLEEMAILS I CAN'T SEND to Play the Laurie Beechman Theater

Rendezvous Theatre Collective will present Gleemails I Can't Send at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on August 3 at 7 p.m., imagining what an episode of Glee might look like if the hit series returned in 2026.

The parody revisits the familiar halls of McKinley High, where Mr. Schue has become obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter and assigns her music to the New Directions while attempting to revive his own dating life. Meanwhile, Quinn's renewed interest in Finn sparks Rachel's jealousy, leading her to focus her attention on Sam.

Elsewhere, Kurt and Blaine find themselves navigating relationship troubles, Sue Sylvester is hard at work writing a book while continuing her crusade against the New Directions, and the familiar mix of romance, rivalry, and musical theater chaos returns in a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the beloved television series.

Presented as a brand-new "lost episode" of Glee, Gleemails I Can't Send blends the show's signature melodrama with songs by Sabrina Carpenter to imagine where the iconic characters might find themselves more than a decade later.

The performance will take place on Monday, August 3, at 7 p.m. at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

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