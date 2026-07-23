Emily Skinner to Perform in Concert at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco

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Feinstein's at Hotel Nikko will welcome Broadway star Emily Skinner for a special concert. A Tony Award nominee, Skinner's Broadway credits include Side Show, The Cher Show, Billy Elliot, Prince of Broadway, James Joyce's The Dead, Jekyll & Hyde, and Dinner at Eight, among many others.

In this intimate evening, Skinner will perform a collection of Broadway favorites, beloved standards, and personal selections. Accompanied by exceptional musicians, she brings warmth, humor, and heartfelt connection to every performance, creating a unique experience that can only be found in an intimate cabaret setting.

Feinstein's at Hotel Nikko offers audiences the rare opportunity to experience world-class performers up close in one of San Francisco's premier live entertainment venues. With exceptional acoustics, impeccable hospitality, and no seat far from the stage, the venue provides the perfect setting for an evening with one of Broadway's finest performers. Emily Skinner: In Concert plays Feinstein's at the Nikko on August 14-15, at 8 pm. Ticket charges are $50.00 ($39.32 + $10.68 fees).

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