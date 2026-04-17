Dina Martina To Return To Cafe Carlyle

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This May, Café Carlyle will welcome Dina Martina for a special three-night engagement of her new show, The Gossamer Voice of Dina Martina, presented by Daniel Nardicio with musical direction by Lance Horne. Performances will take place May 19, 20th and 21st, marking her return to the venue after last June’s sold-out appearance.

Dina Martina has brought her humor, musicality, and stagecraft to the stage for decades. Her Café Carlyle engagement brings her artistry to one of the city’s most storied rooms, promising three nights of chaos, glamour, and comedic brilliance.

Curated by nightlife impresario Daniel Nardicio, this engagement represents a rare and thrilling blend of classic cabaret tradition with avant-absurdist performance.

“Dina Martina is one of the most brilliantly strange and beloved performers in queer culture,” says Nardicio. “Bringing her to Café Carlyle is a dream—this is a perfect match between artist and venue.”