Composer Jonathan Reid Gealt Will Perform at Joe's Pub in May

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Jonathan Reid Gealt, New York City based composer, is set to take the stage for one night only at New York City’s legendary Joe’s Pub on Monday May 18th, 2026 at 7pm. Jonathan will be joined by Brooke Simpson (Blood Love, 1776, America’s Got Talent, The Voice), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Wicked, Breaking Down The Riffs), Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ the Musical, Masquerade, Once on This Island, Ragtime), Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Almost Famous) and GRAMMY nominated R&B artist Avery Wilson (The WIZ, The Voice) with an incredible 5 piece band and members of the Broadway Inspirational Voices.

In his first NYC concert since 2019, Jonathan Reid Gealt and Friends will be an evening of songs celebrating Jonathan’s 4th studio album “ARCHETYPE,” which was released during the height of the pandemic preventing a live album release concert in 2021. In addition to “ARCHETYPE,” concert goers can expect to hear songs from Jonathan’s previous three albums “Whatever I Want It To Be (2015),” “Here For You: Ballads for Broadway Impact (2013)” and “Thirteen Stories Down (2011)” as well as songs from his upcoming debut musical “DUST and SHADOW: The Unravelling of Sherlock Holmes” which is set to have it’s world premiere in May/June of 2027 at Syracuse Stage, produced in association with Amanda Dubois Productions and HudsonMann.