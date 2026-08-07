Christopher Caswell Will Bring Encore of ORDINARY MIRACLES to The Laurie Beechman Theater

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Christopher Caswell will return once again to the Laurie Beechman Theater with an encore of his brand new, one-man show “Ordinary Miracles”. Singing songs of joy, gratitude, and promise, Chris is thrilled at the opportunity to perform this new set of songs. Prior to “Miracles”, Chris last appeared at the Laurie Beechman with his one-man shows “Listen to My Heart” and “Step Into the Sun”, as well as with the dynamic pops ensemble, Uptown Express, in “Get Lucky”, its final performance.

Chris will perform his show "Ordinary Miracles" at the Hell's Kitchen Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street, located just west of 9th Avenue, downstairs in the West Bank Cafe. “Ordinary Miracles” features songs ranging from classic (Hoagey Carmichael, Hamlisch/Bergman) to contemporary (pop artists Jason Mraz, Five for Fighting, Bruno Mars, A-ha!, and songwriters Ingrid Michaelson, Jeff Bowen, among others), all showcasing Chris' emotional and vocal range.

This engagement takes place one night only on Friday, August 28, 7:00 pm. Musical direction is provided by James Followell (noted for his appearances with Karen Mason, KT Sullivan and Sharon McNight); percussion and bass are expertly performed by veterans Dan Gross and Sean Conly. Renowned singer and recording artist Jeff Harnar provides creative guidance.

Chris hails from Austin, Texas, but has called New York his home for the last 3+ decades. Chris has previously performed his solo shows “Listen to My Heart” and “Step Into the Sun'' at the Laurie Beechman Theater, “Hold On” at Helen's and “Heartbeat” at Eighty-Eight's.

In addition to his work with Uptown Express (as the longest running member of 19 years), Chris has performed the role of Nathan in a NYC concert performance of Rags and a title role in the critically acclaimed Twentieth Anniversary off-Broadway revival of Boy Meets Boy.

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