Bilingual Broadway Collective Announces September Edition Of BILINGUAL BROADWAY CANTA At The Stonewall Inn

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Bilingual Broadway Collective (BBCo) continues its monthly Bilingual Broadway Canta performance series on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at The Stonewall Inn, bringing together NYC performers for an evening of music, community, and celebration of the bilingual experience.

Bilingual Broadway Canta gives performers an opportunity to share their work, connect with fellow artists, and build community. Each month features a different theme, with performers submitting proposals that are curated by the evening's hosts: Jonathan Mousset and Luis E. Mora.

The September edition features a dynamic lineup spanning Latin pop, salsa, Spanglish, and beloved crossover hits. Performers include Eddie Noel Rodriguez, Karla Joan Rivera, Nestor Martinez, Lillian Andrea De León, Paola Hernández, Kristen 'Kitty' Tarragó, Adriel Orlando Garcia, Facundo Agustin, Belén Moyano, Beatriz Coronel, Cynthia Ana Rivera, Adriana Aquino Andino, Dominic Grijalva, Nico Raimont, Juliana Padilla, Ally Cachay Narva, and Diana Osorio.

The evening's repertoire includes songs such as 'Ven Conmigo,' 'Tití Me Preguntó,' 'No Me Ames,' 'Livin' la Vida Loca,' 'Too Little Too Late' in Spanish, 'Contigo en la Distancia,' 'I Could Fall in Love,' 'Yo Te Voy a Amar,' 'Nobody Wants to Be Lonely,' 'Héroe,' 'Oye,' 'Regresa a Mí,' 'The Way,' 'Conga,' 'I Need to Know,' and 'Whenever, Wherever.'

Unlike a traditional cabaret or open mic, Bilingual Broadway Canta intentionally prioritizes community over competition. Audiences are encouraged to dance, sing along, cheer, and participate, creating an atmosphere where performers and audience members can experience the evening together.

Admission to Bilingual Broadway Canta is FREE. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Bilingual Broadway Collective through donations during the event. Stonewall Inn is a 21+ venue

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