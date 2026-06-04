BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Return to 54 Below With A.J. Shively

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Broadway's Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Saturday, June 13 at 9:30 PM with a special guest appearance from Broadway veteran and Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee A.J. Shively, known for his Broadway roles in Paradise Square, Bright Star, Brigadoon, and La Cage aux Folles.

Broadway's Next Hit Musical will present "The Phony Awards," the original improvised awards show, at 54 Below on Saturday, June 13 at 9:30 PM. Master improvisers gather made-up hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy, and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award-winning song into a full-blown improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore, and songs that you will be humming for days.

Emceed by Greg Triggs with music direction by George Luton, this fully improvised performance on Saturday, June 13 features Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, Heidi Gleichauf, and Pat Swearingen.

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