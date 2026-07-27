AM I BLUE? to Return to Don't Tell Mama This Fall
Claudine Cassan Jellison's solo piece follows earlier sold-out shows, with Ritt Henn returning on bass.
Claudine Cassan Jellison will return to Don't Tell Mama this fall with an encore presentation of Am I Blue?, following two sold-out performances in June. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, September 3, and Sunday, October 4, both at 7:00 p.m.
Developed with longtime collaborators Barry Kleinbort and David Gaines, Am I Blue? is a storytelling piece inspired by Jellison's participation in playwright Karen Hartman's "The Hundred-Day Reckoning," a writing workshop in which participants wrote daily for 100 days.
According to Jellison, the project evolved from reflections on the current political climate into a collection of stories drawn from friends, family members, and conversations with people across the country. The resulting performance weaves those experiences into an evening of storytelling.
Bassist Ritt Henn will join Jellison for both performances.
Jellison is the recipient of a 2022 Bistro Award and was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award. She was also honored by the League of Professional Theatre Women as a 2025 Lucille Lortel Honoree.
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