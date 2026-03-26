54 SINGS LOLA YOUNG Comes to 54 Below in April

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54 Below will present 54 Sings Lola Young on April 2, 2026 at 9:30pm. Join in at 54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of Lola Young! In a celebration of the youngest British pop star to reach number one since Dua Lipa, winner of the 2026 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and the 2025 ASCAP Vanguard Award, experience Young’s platinum certified hits! From “Messy” to new hits including “One Thing,” “SPIDERS,” and “Not Like That Anymore,” these unforgettable songs will be given a 54 Below twist. Featuring an edgy and punky cast, this performance is produced & directed by Henry Dougherty (he/they) & music directed by Halle Mitchell (she/they).

The cast includes Malea Kimberly along with Clover Adore, Harley Barton, Lydia Kelly Campbell, Denny!, Camille Fundingsland, Hendrikje Geary, Katelyn Harold, Nalani Johnson, Trey Jolly, Amelio Kirshon, Katryna Marttala and Ethan Sadkowski. The show will also be accompanied by a full band of musicians. The band includes Simone Scott on guitar, Joseph Thor on bass, Madison Hinson on drums, and MD Halle Mitchell on piano. Henry Dougherty (he/they) is an up and coming director and producer, passionate about representing marginalized communities in cabarets and live theater. Dougherty’s first produced and directed 54 Sings Adam Lambert at 54 Below in May 22, 2025, which featured an entirely LGBT+ cast and band. Dougherty identifies as a fat, queer, and trans theater artist, most passionate about lifting up his fellow in communities. Dougherty recently directed and performed in Best of the Worst at 54 Below, a celebration of the first fat positive theater non-profit, Broadway Bod’s fifth anniversary. This is Dougherty and Mitchell’s second cabaret together after 54 Sings Adam Lambert. Halle Mitchell (they/she) is a composer, lyricist, music director, arranger, and orchestrator based in New York City. Halle is a current M.F.A. candidate in Musical Theatre Writing at New York University and a graduate of Princeton University (class of 2023). Recent music direction credits include Women Who Slay with CGP, Bury Your Gays Concert Reading in collaboration with Ring of Keys/The Bechdel Project, The Bridges of Madison County with Princeton Summer Theater, and 54 Sings Adam Lambert at 54 Below.

54 Sings Lola Young plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 2, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $69 (includes $9 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

More About Malea Kimberly

Malea Kimberly is a multi-hyphenate creative and self-proclaimed Famous Lesbian. You may have seen her in Mean Girls (2024), Chappell Roan’s The Subway music video, as The Lips and director of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Extra-Transsexual, or when you google “Lesbian Bar Princess”. You can find her at Cubbyhole Bar and hosting Queeraoke weekly at Henrietta Hudson.