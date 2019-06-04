WHY WOMEN KILL to Premiere August 15 on CBS All Access

CBS ALL ACCESS announced today that its new original series WHY WOMEN KILL, a darkly comedic drama created by Marc Cherry ("Desperate Housewives," "Devious Maids"), will premiere on Thursday, August 15. Episodes of WHY WOMEN KILL's 10-episode first season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS ALL ACCESS subscribers.

WHY WOMEN KILL details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal... has not.

WHY WOMEN KILL stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The cast includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

The series will be produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry will serve as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will also executive produce and is set to direct the series premiere and two additional episodes.

CBS All Access' growing slate of original series currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, NO ACTIVITY, STRANGE ANGEL, premiering its second season on June 13, and TELL ME A STORY. CBS All Access' slate of original series will continue to expand with the addition of the new series WHY WOMEN KILL and INTERROGATION and the limited series THE STAND, with additional programming to be announced. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and the upcoming STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

Photo Credit: Ali Goldstein/CBS





