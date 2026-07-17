WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS Clip: The Vampires Discover an Unreleased Documentary

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FX posted a new scene from Season 6, Episode 11 of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS in which the vampire roommates discover they were filmed by an entirely separate documentary crew years before the events of the series. The clip shows the group looking back at previously unseen footage that captured their early days living together on Staten Island.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS is based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The series follows vampire roommates Nandor, played by Kayvan Novak; Laszlo, played by Matt Berry; Nadja, played by Natasia Demetriou; and Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch, as they navigate contemporary life on Staten Island. Their human familiar Guillermo, played by Harvey Guillén, and vampire bureaucrat The Guide, played by Kristen Schaal, round out the central ensemble.

The mockumentary format has been a defining feature of the series since its premiere, and this Season 6 scene leans directly into that conceit by introducing the idea that another film crew documented the group long before the show's timeline began. All episodes of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS stream on Hulu.

FX has been active in sharing clips from its Hulu library in recent weeks. The network has also posted scenes from THE BEAR and ATLANTA, both of which stream on the same platform.

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