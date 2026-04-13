Video: Watch the Official Trailer for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING

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The official trailer has debuted for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated new installment in the blockbuster franchise. Based on the book by Suzanne Collins, the film will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada, replacing Woody Harrelson) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The trailer offers further looks at the star-studded cast, including Tony Award winner Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, as well as Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch, and a chilly Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

Also starring in the film is Tony Award winner Billy Porter as Magno Stift, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang. Franchise veterans Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are also confirmed to reprise their roles as Katniss and Peete, respectively.

Francis Lawrence directs from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The five films in THE FRANCHISE have taken in over $3.3 billion at the box office.

Sunrise on the Reaping sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The 1.2 million copies sold in the U.S. are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy, following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film adaptation of the latter was released in 2023 and starred Rachel Zegler.