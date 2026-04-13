Video: FOR ALL MANKIND Season 5 Debuts Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip

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A sneak peek clip is here for the upcoming fourth episode of For All Mankind Season 5, coming to Apple TV on Friday, April 17. In the episode, Alex takes Ed’s advice and finds a new project to focus on: a job at Helios.

The 10-episode fifth season of the space drama series premiered on the streamer Friday, March 27. The series is set to conclude with a sixth and final season, which will soon begin production. A new spin-off, Star City, is set to make its global debut on May 29 on Apple TV.

Season five of For All Mankind picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.

The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mirelle Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”).

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy nominees Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. The series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Photo Credit: Apple TV