FOR ALL MANKIND Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Apple

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Apple TV has renewed its space drama series, “For All Mankind,” for a sixth and final season, marking the show’s final mission ahead of its season five debut.

From creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the 10-episode fifth season lifts off on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, March 27. Watch a sneak peek clip from the season premiere here . A new spin-off, "Star City," is set to make its global debut on May 29.

“Getting to explore the For All Mankind universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” said Wolpert and Nedivi. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

Since its global debut as part of the launch of Apple TV in 2019, “For All Mankind” has earned recognition from the PRIMETIME CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS and Producers Guild of America Awards, along with nominations from the Critics Choice Awards and other leading industry honors.





The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”). In the upcoming season five of “For All Mankind,” the generation-spanning series picks up in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. HAPPY VALLEY has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home.The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”).

“For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.



Photo Credit: Apple

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The sixth and final season of 'For All Mankind' is about to go into production, and the first four seasons are streaming globally on Apple TV.