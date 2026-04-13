Video: Elle Fanning Goes Shopping in MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES Clip

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A new sneak peek clip has been released for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple's new series starring Elle Fanning. The upcoming dramedy stars Fanning as the title character, who is forced to face the complications of an unplanned pregnancy.

In the clip, a pregnant Margo shops for baby strollers at Bloomingdale's, only to quickly discover that they don't come cheap. Overwhelmed by the beautiful retail, Margo lies down on the floor of the store to cope, much to the dismay of her mother, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

The new series follows Margo during and after her pregnancy, which sees her join an online subscription service to bring in some extra cash after becoming a new parent. Pfeiffer plays Margo's mother, an ex-Hooters waitress, with Nick Offerman as her ex-pro wrestler father.

Fanning and Pfeiffer also executive produce the series, which also stars Nicole Kidman (also an executive producer), Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington.

Hailing from A24 and multi-Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe’s best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with three episodes.

Kelley serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Michelle Pfeiffer, author Rufi Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

Photo Credit: Apple