Video: Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington Star in IMPERFECT WOMEN Trailer

Following a recent teaser, Apple has dropped the full trailer for Imperfect Women, the new psychological thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Leslie Odom Jr., among others.

Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, the series examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship between three women, shown in the trailer as Moss, Washington, and Kate Mara. As an investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem. The trailer previews the twists, turns, and revelations that come to light following an untimely death.

The ensemble cast also includes Joel Kinnaman, Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, and Wilson Bethel.

Created for television by Annie Weisman, the eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29. Moss and Washington also executive produce the series, which is showrun by Weisman.

The limited series is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. It is executive-produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Author Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Love & Death”) serves as director and executive producer of episodes one, four and five.

Photo Credit: Apple