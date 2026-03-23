Video: David Oyelowo Stars in New Trailer for Thriller Film NEWBORN

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A new trailer has dropped for Newborn, the thriller film from producer/star David Oyelowo and writer/director/producer Nate Parker. The movie will be released theatrically on April 10th exclusively at AMC Theatres.

Newborn follows Chris Newborn (Oyelowo), who, after serving seven years in solitary confinement, seeks to rebuild his life and reconnect with his family, only to find that freedom has become a terrifying psychological battleground.

Produced by Aaron L. Gilbert and Christina Lee Storm, alongside Parker and Oyelowo through his Yoruba Saxon, the film co-stars Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo, Breaking), Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile), and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

The movie will be released in partnership with Nate Parker and David Oyelowo’s joint production and distribution label Mansa Studios.

David Oyelowo is a stage and screen performer who received Golden Globe and Film Independent Spirit Award nominations for his portrayal of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma, and a year later also earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Nightingale.

On the big screen, Oyelowo's roles include The Book of Clarence, A Wrinkle in Time, A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe, A Most Violent Year, Interstellar, The Butler, Jack Reacher, Lincoln, Middle of Nowhere, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Paperboy and Don't Let Go.

On television, Oyelowo has appeared in Government Cheese, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Les Misérables, Complicit, Small Island, Blood and Oil and Spooks/MI5, among others.

In 2001, Oyelowo became the first black actor to play an English monarch for the Royal Shakespeare Company, in the role of Henry VI. Other stage credits include Prometheus Bound, Othello, and Coriolanus.