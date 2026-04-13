Video: Alfred Molina Investigates Mysterious Happenings in THE BOROUGHS Trailer

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Alfred Molina finds himself in a strange new community in the first teaser trailer for The Boroughs, Netflix's forthcoming supernatural series. From the executive producers of Stranger Things, and also starring Tony-winner Denis O'Hare, the series premieres on the streamer May 21.

In the teaser, Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) arrives at The Boroughs, a picturesque retirement community located in THE EXPANSE of the New Mexico desert. He soon bands together with an eclectic group of fellow residents to ward off the supernatural happenings around them and find the dark truth at the heart of The Boroughs.

The series stars Drama Desk Award-winner Alfred Molina (Sam), Academy Award-winner Geena Davis (Renee), Emmy Award-winner Alfre Woodard (Judy), Tony Award-winner Denis O’Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), and Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese).

Additional Cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (Edward), Dee Wallace (Grace), Eric Edelstein (Hank), Rafael Casal (Neil), Mousa Hussein Kraish (Dr. McGinnis), Beth Bailey (Kayleigh), Karan Soni (Toby), with Jane Kaczmarek (Lilly) and more.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews serve as Showrunners/Creators/Executive Producers, with The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt for Upside Down Pictures and Ben Taylor also executive producing.

Photo Credit: Netflix