Vanessa Claudio Joins Telemundo's SUELTA LA SOPA

After a successful career in Mexican television, TV personality Vanessa Claudio comes to Telemundo's "Suelta La Sopa" starting Monday, February 10 at 3pm/2c. Making her debut on U.S. Hispanic television, Vanessa will join the team of entertainment experts , including Carolina Sandoval, Juan Manuel Cortés and Luis Borrego, to offer viewers in-depth analysis and the most comprehensive coverage of showbiz and celebrity news.

"I'm so excited to join the "Suelta La Sopa" family and be part of such a great team of professionals who are committed to bringing viewers the truth behind the most current, hottest topics and news from the world of entertainment," stated Vanessa.

Now bringing her fresh, dynamic personality and great sense of humor to Telemundo's "Suelta La Sopa, Vanessa Claudio won the hearts of the Mexican audience as host of TV shows such as "Este es mi Estilo," "Venga la Alegría" and "Exatlón México," among others. The former beauty queen born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has also participated as a guest star in successful reality shows, including "MasterChef México" and "México Baila." In addition, she has worked in theater with plays such as "Malas," "Chico Conoce a Chica" and "Sucesos Inesperados," and the TV series "El Pantera." Graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a degree in Communications, Vanessa initiated her career in theater and as host of several local television shows.

Audiences can watch "Suelta La Sopa " live or catch up on the Telemundo app on Google Play Store and Apple Store or by visiting Telemundo.com/SueltaLaSopa. To download photo to complement your coverage, click here. Download show Logo here.

Hosted by Jorge Bernal, alongside Carolina Sandoval, Juan Manuel Cortés, Luis Borrego and soon Vanessa Claudio, Telemundo's "Suelta La Sopa", produced by High Hill Entertainment, airs weekdays at 3pm/2c. The daytime entertainment show, which features a team of correspondents across the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe, offers the latest in show business and celebrity news and exclusive interviews.

Viewers can follow "Suelta La Sopa" on Instagram and Twitter @SueltalasopaTV and Facebook facebook.com/SueltaLaSopaTV .





