VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Stars in the THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse.

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind Science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest - the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.



Directed by Monika Mitchell and also starring Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, and Jean-Michel Le Gal, THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is a cozy holiday romance about learning to let yourself believe in magic again.

THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS will be released on Netflix on November 21, 2019.





