VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Performs 'Fame' Honor Debbie Allen at the 2021 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Celebrating the career and talents of Kennedy Center Honoree Debbie Allen, Vanessa Hudgens and the company of the Broadway musical 'Fame' perform the title song from the musical and TV series.

Watch the vibrant performance honoring Allen here, featuring a professional ensemble that mirrors the energy and precision of the dancers in the iconic original film.

Ariana DeBose appears as part of the ensemble.

A stage adaptation of the 1980 film opened off-Broadway in 2004, featuring Shakiem Evans, Nicole Leach, Cheryl Freeman, and Christopher J. Hanke. It has since toured the world, most recently appearing in London in 2020.

This year's Kennedy Center honorees also included Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke - watch the tribute to Van Dyke, featuring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Derek Hough, and more, here.

"I am truly humbled to be named a Kennedy Center Honoree 2020. This is so much more than our nation's Highest Artistic Award, it is a measure of how my footprint has resonated as a path of light over the years and in this time of tremendous uncertainty, fear, and search for hope," said Debbie Allen. "This glorious achievement I share with my family, mentors, and students who have inspired and pushed me all the way. I look forward to being part of a fresh start for America and reminding the world how essential the Performing Arts are in our lives. Much Gratitude."

The Honors recipients recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts-whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television-are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center's Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines.

The Honoree selection process includes solicitation of recommendations from the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, the artistic community, and the general public. This year's selected Honorees were chosen based on the recommendation of the Center's Special Honors Advisory Committee, which is chaired by David Bohnett and includes David M. Rubenstein, Deborah F. Rutter, Michael Lombardo, Cappy McGarr, Daryl Roth, and Shonda Rhimes, along with past Honors recipients and distinguished artists Julie Andrews, Gloria Estefan, Herbie Hancock, Judith Jamison, and John Williams. These individuals play a critical role in the evaluation and selection process, and the Kennedy Center is indebted to them for their involvement.

Stream the full 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors special now on CBS and Paramount+.