VIDEO: Paramount Network Releases the Season Three Trailer for YELLOWSTONE

Article Pixel May. 6, 2020  

New threats. New faces. New season. The Duttons are coming back to protect their home. Yellowstone, summer's No. 1 drama, returns Father's Day Sunday June 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT, only on Paramount Network.

Watch the trailer below!

Led by Academy Award & Emmy winner Kevin Costner, season three adds Josh Holloway to the cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

Additional season three newcomers include Eden Brolin, Hassie Harrison and Jennifer Landon.

·Beginning on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th at 1PM ET/PT, Paramount Network will air a season-one marathon featuring a sneak peek from the upcoming third season.

VIDEO: Paramount Network Releases the Season Three Trailer for YELLOWSTONE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Kristen Bell, John Legend & More to Take Part in 'Social Distancing' Episode of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT
  • Original QUEER EYE Members to Face Off with the New Class on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD
  • Japanese Breakfast Announces Ticketed Livestream To Benefit Touring Band & Crew
  • Nickelodeon Announces New Shows GROUP CHAT: THE SHOW and GAME FACE