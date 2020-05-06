VIDEO: Paramount Network Releases the Season Three Trailer for YELLOWSTONE

New threats. New faces. New season. The Duttons are coming back to protect their home. Yellowstone, summer's No. 1 drama, returns Father's Day Sunday June 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT, only on Paramount Network.

Watch the trailer below!

Led by Academy Award & Emmy winner Kevin Costner, season three adds Josh Holloway to the cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

Additional season three newcomers include Eden Brolin, Hassie Harrison and Jennifer Landon.

·Beginning on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th at 1PM ET/PT, Paramount Network will air a season-one marathon featuring a sneak peek from the upcoming third season.





