VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for JACK WHITEHALL: I'M ONLY JOKING

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack's [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport.

Watch the trailer below!

Filmed at Wembley Stadium in January of this year, Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking premieres globally on Netflix on July 21, 2020.

