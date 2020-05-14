VIDEO: Issa Rae Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS

Issa Rae announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS.

Watch the announcement below!

The film stars two-time Academy Award®-winning actor Denzel Washington, who was honored with the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award, and was directed by AFI Conservatory alum Carl Franklin (Class of 1986).

DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS, based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, was the first film that Denzel Washington's production company, Mundy Lane Entertainment, produced. Watch Washington talk about working on the film in this exclusive AFI Archive video.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.





