VIDEO: Gayle King to Interview Tom Hanks on CBS THIS MORNING

Article Pixel Nov. 21, 2019  

Tom Hanks sat down with CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King to discuss his new film, "It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" where Hanks portrays Fred Rogers. Hanks says he initially turned down the part and talks about how the director changed his mind. The film tells the true story of a real-life friendship between the children's TV star and a skeptical journalist assigned to writing a profile on him.

Watch preview below!

Watch the full interview on "CBS This Morning," Friday, November 22, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.



From This Author TV News Desk

