VIDEO: Disney Plus Shares the Trailer for ROGUE TRIP

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming original series "Rogue Trip," premiering exclusively on the streaming service on Friday, July 24.

Watch the trailer below!

"Rogue Trip", led by ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son Mack Woodruff, takes viewers on a father-son adventure to some of the world's most unexpected places - roguish nations and territories mostly known for conflict, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire. They'll visit Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon and Ukraine. Along the journey, Bob and Mack will share raw, big-hearted moments when "going rogue" together changes their perspectives - not just on their own relationship, but on other people and places.

All six episodes of National Geographic's "Rogue Trip" will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning July 24,2020.

