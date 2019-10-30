VIDEO: Advancing Artists from THE VOICE Season 17 Knockouts

On last night's episode of The Voice, four artists made it past their Knockout Round to continue forward in the competition.

Find out who made it below!

The Knockouts continue next week on THE VOICE, Monday, November 4 (8/7c) on NBC.

The "Knockout Rounds" continue. Each artist is paired against a teammate to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Grammy Award-winning artist and music sensation Taylor Swift, will serve as a Mega Mentor and be on hand to work with all of the coaches and their teams as they prepare the artists for this challenge. The coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to move on to the Live Playoff shows. Each coach will have one steal in the "Knockouts."



Khalea Lynee, 36

Team Legend

Hometown: St. Petersburg, FL

Resident: Clearwater, FL



Khalea always wanted to be a singer, but she got married young and had to put her dreams on hold after the birth of her first daughter. Two years later, Khalea had her second daughter and spent the next 10 years focusing on being a mom and military wife. Her marriage ended in 2014 and starting over helped her find music again. Khalea currently works full time for an electric company, but has been performing solo and gigging with her band for the past four years. Khalea hopes to show her daughters that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

Song: "Because You Loved Me," by Celine Dion

Performance:

Kyndall Inskeep, 22

Team Gwen

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Resident: Nashville, TN

Growing up wasn't easy for Kyndal. Her father was mostly absent and when her mom remarried, she was the only one in her family with a different last name. She felt she didn't fit in and was often lonely, but music brought her joy. She got a guitar for Christmas and wrote her first song at 8 years old. By 13, she was gigging and posting videos of her singing. At 19, she moved to Nashville and finally felt at home. Kyndal is currently a nanny for four kids during the day and continues to perform her original music by night.

Song: "Elastic Heart," by Sia

Performance:

Ricky Duran, 29

Team Blake

Hometown: Worcester, MA

Resident: Austin, TX

Ricky inherited his love of music from his father, who was a musician with another full-time job to support the family. At 6 years old, Ricky's father taught him guitar and they played in a band together throughout Ricky's high school years. Ricky went on to attend Berklee College of Music and form his own band while his father acted as their manager. Shortly after graduation, Ricky's father tragically took his own life, but encouraged him to keep doing what he loved. Earlier this year, Ricky lost his mother to breast cancer. Ricky has dedicated his life to music to carry on his father's legacy and comes to "The Voice" to make his parents proud.



Song: "She Talks to Angels," by The Black Crowes

Performance:

Joana Martinez, 15 (Stolen by Team Gwen)

Team Blake

Hometown: Miami, FL

Resident: Miami, FL

Joana gets her talent from her father, who plays the drums and trumpet but was unable to pursue a musical career. As a shy kid, she used to make her family and friends turn around when she would sing, but performing helped her blossom. In middle school, she was nominated as "Most Likely to Win 'The Voice'" and at 13 sang the national anthem at a Miami Heat game and later performed at a Miami Marlins game. As a second generation Cuban-American, she enjoys singing in both Spanish and English. Joana is currently a sophomore in high school at the Miami Arts Studio magnet school where she also participates in musical theater.



Song: "California Dreamin'," by The Mamas & The Papas

Performance:





Related Articles View More TV Stories