VERONICA MARS (2019): THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Comes to DVD This October

Hey Marshmallows...The wait is over! Television's favorite super-sleuth is back, and on a mission to save Neptune! Discover more secrets, snooping, and seduction like you have never seen before as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season on DVD October 22, 2019. Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Seasoncontains all 8 edge-of-your-seat episodes from the first season along with exhilarating extra content including the Veronica Mars at Comic Con 2019 bonus feature! The DVD is priced to own at $24.98 SRP ($30.99 in Canada). Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season will also be available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers (available on August 19th in the U.S.).

Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season will be available on Blu-rayTM courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. The Blu-rayTM release includes all bonus features on the DVD and is also arriving October 22, 2019. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are found at wb.com/warnerarchive and your favorite online retailer.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica (Kristen Bell) is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach.

"You don't need to be a superfan to get hooked on this new series," said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. "Both fans and newcomers of the critically-acclaimed series alike will be in for a treat as they relive their favorite episodes from the first season, along with the Veronica Mars at Comic Con 2019 extra feature for a deeper investigation behind the scenes."

Veronica Mars (2019) is executive produced by Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, 2004; Veronica Mars, 2014 feature film; iZOMBIE), Diane Ruggiero-Wright (iZOMBIE, Veronica Mars, The Ex List), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, Party Down), and Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars, The Good Place, Bad Moms) and stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars, Person of Interest), and Jason Dohring (Veronica Mars, Ringer).





