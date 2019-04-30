Universal Kids Debuts New Series MOON AND ME

MOON AND ME, from creator Andrew Davenport, is set to make its U.S. television debut on Universal Kids on Monday, May 20 at 8:00am. Dubbed the 'J.K. Rowling of the under fives', Davenport is the genius behind kids television classics Teletubbies and In the Night Garden.

Moon and Me is about a magical toy, Pepi Nana, who lives in a Toy House with a family of comical toy friends, and the adventures they all share with a magical visitor, Moon Baby. The series is narrated by Nina Sosanya ("Killing Eve," "Love Actually"), and the debut episode will feature a special song from Michael Bublé.

Built on child development principles and real children's play behaviors, Moon and Me fosters imagination and storytelling. The show breaks new ground in its technical and visual ambition, using sophisticated puppetry and stop motion animation to bring the colorful Moon and Me world to life for today's preschoolers and their innate curiosity.

The series premiere of Moon and Me airs Monday, May 20 at 8:00am only on Universal Kids - the TV network that celebrates kids' everyday adventures. For more information and local channel listings visit UniversalKids.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories