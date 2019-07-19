Two New HALLOWEEN Films Announces for 2020 & 2021

Universal Pictures today announced release dates for two new films in the iconic Halloween series.

In response to the global fan enthusiasm for last year's Halloween, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and directed by David Gordon Green, which went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the classic horror franchise at more than $250 million worldwide, Universal Pictures today announced release dates for two new films in the iconic Halloween series, from Trancas International Films, Miramax and Blumhouse Productions.

HALLOWEEN KILLS will be released on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Written by David Gordon Green & Danny McBride & Scott Teems, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

HALLOWEEN ENDS will be released on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Written by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, and Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film will be directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.





Related Articles View More TV Stories