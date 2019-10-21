The Weather Channel To Interview Presidential Candidates In 2020: RACE TO SAVE THE PLANET

On Thursday, November 7, The Weather Channel television network will air "2020: Race to Save the Planet," a one-hour, primetime special featuring conversations with the network's meteorologists and nine Democratic and Republican presidential candidates on climate change and produced in partnership with The Climate Desk, a media consortium.

Viewers will hear from Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Governor Mark Sanford, former Governor Bill Weld, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, former Congressman Joe Walsh, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg about how climate change is impacting jobs, the economy, national security, extreme weather, and more and how their administrations would address these issues directly.

Dr. Rick Knabb, former Director of the National Hurricane Center and the network's on-air hurricane expert, hosts the program and conducted the interviews along with meteorologist and co-host of AMHQ Stephanie Abrams and Climate Desk journalists Sarah Holder, Jamilah King, Rebecca Leber, Brentin Mock, and Nikhil Swaminathan. The interviews were recorded in communities impacted by extreme weather, that have seen the effects of the changing climate firsthand.

"As the nation's only 24-hour science-based news network, we are proud to expand our original programming and address the serious conversations about climate change that are taking place in the 2020 race," said Nora Zimmett, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President for The Weather Channel television network. "We hope that viewers will take this opportunity to learn more about the significant impact climate change is having on the United States, and hear what presidential candidates plan to do about it."

"Extreme weather events are increasing due to climate change, and they affect every American in many ways, from our safety to our finances. Spanning from the flooding rains of hurricanes in North Carolina to wildfires in California, with many other events in between and beyond, every voter experiences the effects of weather. We look forward to showing viewers how the presidential candidates aim to address this critical issue," said Dr. Rick Knabb, The Weather Channel hurricane expert.

"2020: Race to Save the Planet" will air with limited commercial interruptions on Thursday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET viewers can follow on social media using #RaceToSaveThePlanet.





