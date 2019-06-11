The Academy, ABC Announce the Date for the 2022 OSCARS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC today announced the 2022 Oscars show date and confirmed the 2021 date. Upcoming Oscars show dates are as follows:

92nd Oscars Sunday, February 9, 2020

93rd Oscars Sunday, February 28, 2021

94th Oscars Sunday, February 27, 2022

Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the SUPER BOWL and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February. The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years.

The Oscars ceremony is broadcast live at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network and globally in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Academy key dates for the 2019/2020 awards season are:

Governors Awards Sunday, October 27, 2019

Preliminary Voting Begins Friday, December 6, 2019

Preliminary Voting Ends Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Nominations Voting Begins Thursday, January 2, 2020

Nominations Voting Ends Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Oscar Nominations Announcement Monday, January 13, 2020

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Monday, January 27, 2020

Finals Voting Begins Thursday, January 30, 2020

Finals Voting Ends Tuesday, February 4, 2020

92nd Oscars Sunday, February 9, 2020

As previously announced, the Academy's Scientific and Technical Awards have moved to June 2020. Scientific and Technical Awards are given for technologies developed over a period of time and are not specific to a single awards year. Key dates are as follows:

Submissions open Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Submission deadline Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Similar technology open Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Similar technology deadline Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Awards presentation Saturday, June 20, 2020

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





Related Articles View More TV Stories