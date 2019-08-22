Taylor Swift to Open the 2019 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift announced today that she will be opening the 2019 MTV VMAs!

The 2019 MTV VMAs, hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will be held this Monday, August 26, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

2019 MTV VMAs will air across MTV's global footprint in more than 180 countries, reaching more than half a billion households around the world. Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

The 2019 VMAs will Mark Taylor's first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album, "Lover."

Taylor is returning to the VMAs stage for the first time since her 2015 performance of "Bad Blood."

Taylor is tied for the most nominations in 2019 with 10 nods in categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video For Good for her singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down."

Since 2008, Taylor has won 7 VMAs overall, including 3 Best Female Video awards ("You Belong with Me," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Blank Space"), 2 Best Collaboration awards ("Bad Blood," "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"), and 1 Video of the Year award ("Bad Blood").

2019 ties for the most nominations Taylor has received in one year. In 2015, she also received 10 nominations, split between "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood."

2019's "You Need To Calm Down" received 7 VMAs nominations, which is Taylor's second most nominated song, her first being 2015's "Bad Blood," which received 8 nominations.





Related Articles View More TV Stories