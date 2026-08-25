TURNING POINT Thriller Starring DJ Qualls to Arrive On Demand and Digital
The horror film also stars Jillian Lee Garner, Mike Apple, Shane Brady, Lydia Hearst and Sanchita Malik.
TURNING POINT, a home-invasion thriller starring DJ Qualls, will be available on Video On Demand and Digital beginning August 25, 2026.
The film is directed and written by Joshua Wagner. It carries an R rating for violent content, gore, language and some drug use, and runs 87 minutes.
Synopsis
There is danger in the night, but the true terror is inside the house. Trapped within the home of a zombie in transition, Margot and her partner in crime must find their way out before they become the ghoul's first victims. Their only hope for survival is a bizarre neighbor with an expert knowledge of the undead and the flicker of humanity remaining in their mutating stalker.
Cast
Jillian Lee Garner
Mike Apple
Shane Brady ('Ballers,' Synchronic, Doctor Sleep)
Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate, 'Z Nation,' Slayers)
Sanchita Malik (Happy Anniversary, 'Love,' 'Escape the Night')
and DJ Qualls as 'Casper' (Road Trip, Hustle & Flow, 'The Man in the High Castle')
Program Information
Type: Digital Premiere
Genre: Thriller
Year of Production: 2023
Rating: Rated R for violent content, gore, language and some drug use
Feature Run Time: 87 minutes
Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio
Title Copyright: Turning Point © 2023 TP Film LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies. All Right Reserved.