TOSH.0 Returns to Comedy Central on September 17

Host Daniel Tosh is back featuring digital and social media gems gleaned from popular viral moments to very curious finds. Now in its 11th season, Tosh.0 returns with new episodes beginning on Tuesday, September 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Upcoming "Web Redemption" and "CeWEBrity Profile" segments to be featured include:

Steve Will Do It - In the premiere episode, Daniel unveils his newest game show with Steve, a man who will do it all.

Misha - Daniel meets up with Pokemon GO singer, Misha, to cook up another hit.

I Eat Ass - Daniel takes butt eating to the highest court with Dillon Webb.

Daniel takes butt eating to the highest court with Dillon Webb. Pot Lawyers - Daniel lawyers up with Marc and Craig, the internet's most silent law firm.

Super Bitch - Daniel teams up with the world's first openly gay superhero, Super Bitch.

Tosh.0 premiered on June 4, 2009 and features razor-sharp humor and biting commentary from comedian Daniel Tosh. The weekly, topical series delves into all aspects of the Internet from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious. Each episode includes a "CeWEBrity Profile" or Tosh giving subjects of notorious viral videos a SECOND CHANCE to redeem themselves from the embarrassment with which they have become synonymous with their very own "Web Redemption."

Tosh.0 is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith. Monika Zielinska is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The über-popular TOSH.0 Facebookpage (9M) is one of Comedy Central's most-visited properties featuring daily viral web posts, web-exclusive video and show content. Fans can follow Tosh on Twitter (26.1M) and TOSH.0 on Instagram (425K).





Related Articles View More TV Stories