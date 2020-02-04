THUNDERCATS ROAR to Premiere on Cartoon Network February 22

The time has finally come to hear the roar! The all-new, animated sci-fi action comedy series, ThunderCats Roar, debuts on Cartoon Network beginning Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m (ET/PT).

Staying true to the premise of the original series, the new, redesigned characters will introduce the legacy of Thundercats to a whole new generation. Watch the first two episodes streaming NOW on the CN app. See the episodic list below:

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m:

"Exodus Part 1 & 2 '"

*HALF-HOUR SPECIAL*

Fleeing the destruction of their home planet Thundera, Lion-O and the ThunderCats land on the mysterious, dangerous, all-around awesome world of Third Earth!

Saturday, Feb 29 at 10:30 a.m.:

"The Legend of Boggy Ben"

Lion-O has gotten a hold of the last jar of Thundersnaps, the best cookies Thundera had to offer! But a difficult to open cookie jar is gonna send Lion-O and Cheetara chasing down a legend, a Boggy Ben-related legend.

"Prank Call"

Lion-O wants to prove to the ThunderKittens that he's not just some boring old adult, like Tygra, even if it means ignoring his instincts and messing with an obviously evil crystal.

Meet the ThunderCats!

LION-O

The newly appointed Lord of the ThunderCats, Lion-O, is always ready to act on instinct, even when there's literally nothing to act on. From the gravest of dangers to the most innocuous chore he applies the same blindly heroic exuberance. He might not have all the training he needs yet, but he's sure he's ready for anything.

PANTHRO

Enthusiastic engineer, Panthro, who constantly has a million Science projects going at once, always needs someone to test his new tech in the field. And after (barely passing his driving exam) it seems the eager Lion-O will do the job just fine! Panthro isn't worried about Lion-O, but fingers crossed his creations come back in one piece!

CHEETARA

Tough but cheerful, Cheetara, laughs in the face of danger and is always looking for the next thrill. She feels a little like Lion-O's older sister and is eager to throw him into the action, even if he gets in over his head. Maybe her idea of fun is a little extreme, but who wouldn't go along with her?! She's like a Thunderian legend of coolness!

MUMM-RA

For all the good on Third Earth, there is one great evil. Mumm-Ra, a once tyrannical emperor, has been waiting under the surface for millennia. But with the arrival of the Sword of Omens, Mumm-Ra sees a chance to grab at power once more! Using the last bits of evil strength and every trick he can think of, he tries to outsmart the ThunderCats, but without the power of the sword he must always return to his crypt to regenerate.

WILYKIT AND WILYKAT

BFF's WilyKat and WilyKit are the youngest of the gang and they're enjoying the luxury of childhood as long as they can! That ISN'T to say they don't like a bit of action and excitement though. They love running around on their own and getting into trouble in the unexplored neighborhood. Lion-O tried to lead a good example, but really he just wants to run around with them and have stupid fun!

TYGRA

Tygra considers himself a kind of father figure to the ThunderCats. He has more experience and knows the ins and outs of their Thunderian culture better than anyone so of course it's his responsibility to teach Lion-O and make him the best leader he can be. But ALL THAT pressure gets to him and he's become a little stuck up. Maybe some fine dining will be the relaxing escape he needs.





